Ratings downgrade must worry Kenya

CS Treasury, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, during a handover by permanent secretaries at The National Treasury and Economic Planning on December 6, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The latest downgrade of Kenya’s issue ratings from B2 to B3 by Moody’s should be a wake-up call to policymakers since this means the country is just one level above the high-risk credit risk category, which would make it expensive to access international credit.

Moody’s cited rising liquidity risk for the government as the reason for the cut.

The ratings agency also noted that Kenya’s domestic funding conditions have deteriorated considerably over the past two months with very low net domestic issuance contributing to financing shortfalls.

The review comes at a time the Treasury is grappling with a significant under-subscription of bond issuances with the 15-year bond auction having been cancelled mid-April owing to low appetite from investors.

Latest Treasury data shows that receipts from domestic borrowing closed April at Sh406.6 billion which is less than half of the target of the year ending in two months.

If there is a time Kenya needed to take serious steps to ensure fiscal discipline across government, that time has come.

Policymakers, including Parliament, must now audit every new expenditure to ensure that Kenya leaves within its means and tames the appetite for debt.