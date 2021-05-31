Editorials Reach consensus on fresh amendments to NHIF Act

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Bill seeking to make it mandatory for all Kenyans to above 18 to join the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is pending before the Parliament.

The stakes are so high that last week President Kenyatta urged the National Assembly to fast-track the NHIF (Amendment) Bill 2021 to pave the way for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), in line with the Big Four agenda.

The Association of Kenya Insurers and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) oppose the Bill.

wage burden

Cotu says the rationale behind the initiators and supporters of the Bill is “full of ulterior motives”.

The worker’s umbrella union argues that the NHIF’s mandate should not be to maximise the amounts they collect but to effectively use the remittances.

The Bill if enacted into law is expected to raise employers’ wage burden due to the additional contributions they are expected to make to the scheme. Most employers already have in place medical schemes for their staff.

The sponsors of the Bill should consult widely and reach a consensus on the changes to the law that are a win-win for all the stakeholders.

Failure to address the contentious issues raised against the proposed law may result in unnecessary legal battles in court as soon as it is enacted. This would be counter-productive as demonstrated by past laws that were passed without adequate stakeholder participation.

The President’s concerns about the delay in passing the Bill are valid. However, there is a need to ensure that the Bill is not only fast-tracked but also has the support of all stakeholders.

Achieving Universal Health Coverage will be a boon for Kenyans, especially the poor households.

The prudent use of public resources, reining in wastage and taming corruption would be a good starting point in saving taxpayers’ funds for healthcare service delivery.

It would be futile to pass the law in its current form only for it to encounter legal turbulence, further delaying UHC plans.