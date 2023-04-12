Editorials Reassure investors on debt management plan

The apathy in the bond market amid a cash crunch that has seen payment of civil service salaries delayed sends a clear signal on the state of investor confidence in the economy.

Investors, wary of the country’s mounting debt levels, appear reluctant to lend the government billions of shillings in a push for better real returns.

They have adopted a wait-and-see attitude over the trend of returns in the bond market amid high inflation.

Only one in four Treasury bonds offered this year have met its target, with the latest issue raising a measly Sh3.57 billion against the expected Sh20 billion, reflecting a performance of 17.85 percent.

The government attributes the liquidity challenges to rising debt repayments, heaping pressure on its cash flow.

The debt burden, compounded by a weakening local currency and international market turmoil precipitated by a banking crisis, has caused some market participants to speculate that Kenya could soon default like Zambia and Ghana.

The government says it can finance repayments.

However, all talk and no action on cutting government spending and sustainable debt management only increases market jitters.

The State needs to pay attention to what investors are saying and show that it is committed to long-term stability of the economy through sound fiscal policy actions to reduce the fast-growing national debt and bridge the gaping revenue shortfalls.