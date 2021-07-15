Editorials Reconsider local content rules to attract investors

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the local content rules have resulted in “a persistent and multifaceted negative impact on cross-border investment globally and regionally”.

This, coupled with the sting of the virus, is a major dent on the economy that is increasingly struggling to fund key programmes, piling debt pressure on the taxpayers.

The UN agency is sounding the warning at a time the ICT minister, Joe Mucheru, has directed that companies under his docket, including telecoms, postal, courier, and broadcasting, cede 30 percent ownership to local people by March 2024.

While the local content rules come with certain gains, including giving the local investors a share of the billions the multinationals make, Kenya ought to study the impacts of the restrictions that the UN warns are hurting cross-border investments across the world.

One of the ways is for the country to determine where its strength lies and tap locals whose level of participation is likely to meet the standards set by the potential investors.

It would be unwise to erect barriers when the benefits outweigh local content gains.

According to the UNCTAD, Kenya accounted for 16.9 percent of the Sh702 billion FDI that East Africa attracted in the review period. Ethiopia took the bulk of these investments with 36.9 percent or Sh258.66 billion going to the Kenyan neighbour.

At a time Covid-19 is ruining investment and every country is innovating to improve the ease of doing business, Kenya will have to reconsider some of the local content rules to be able to unlock investments.

Apart from creation of jobs and revenue generation, a rich pipeline of foreign investments promises to enrich Kenya’s talent pool for the increasingly important sectors such as telecommunications and broadcasting.

We ask the government to review its local content rules starting with the sectors that attract the most innovators and entrepreneurs.