Reduce addiction to costly thermal power

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir tours Masinga dam in Embu County to assess the situation following prolonged dry weather. FILE PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

It is high time Kenya walked the talk on reducing reliance on expensive thermal power generators.

The government cannot keep laying the blame on droughts, year in and year out. It must aggressively invest in cheaper and cleaner alternatives, especially now that climate change is here with us.

The share of wind and hydro-power in the energy mix, which are cheaper sources of electricity, has dropped significantly, meaning that once again Kenyan households are heavily burdened by expensive power, in addition to the high cost of food.

Data show that Kenya used 166.86-gigawatt hours (Gwh) of power from diesel-run generators in March, contributing the second-largest share of the power mix in nearly five years after geothermal sources at 509.36 Gwh.

With wind and solar power investments becoming much more affordable, even globally, leaders have no excuse for failing to press for clean energy.

Such investments have the potential to not only increase the supply of clean energy but also drive a more rapid and efficient reduction of carbon dioxide emissions fuelled by the use of dirty sources such as diesel plants.

The expanded use of thermal plants translates to high bills because the producers must be compensated for the electricity supplied to the grid even if it is not used.

To tap the potential of renewable energy, Kenya must rethink its energy mix strategy. It ought to start by dramatically expanding the wind, solar and geothermal plants. And it needs to happen fast.