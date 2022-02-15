Editorials Reduce burden of county levies on manufacturers

By BUSINESS DAILY

Manufacturers have once again raised the alarm over rising county levies that are now responsible for 45.8 percent of all charges, blaming the devolved units for the increased cost of doing business.

Counties have unleashed multiple fees, including cess and road tolls, sometimes charging the same company several times when they move across the devolved unit borders.

In other instances, manufacturers are forced to make payments to the national government and county governments for concurrent services.

This problem has persisted for many years yet little has been done to either do away with the extra charges or coordinate and rationalise the levies.

The two levels of government need to sit down and agree on a mechanism to deal with this issue to reduce the cost of business and make the country attractive for investors.

The government should fast-track the County Government Revenue Raising Regulation Process Bill, which aimed to harmonise levies by counties.

The Bill, which has the backing of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), will require the County Executive Member for Finance in each devolved government to submit particulars of proposals to impose a tax, fee or charge to the Treasury and the Commission On Revenue Allocation 10 months before the commencement of the financial year.

Counties should also realise that imposing levies in a rush to raise revenue is discouraging investments while raising prices for the end consumer.

Some businesses may be forced to close shop or move when it becomes apparent that they will incur unnecessary extra costs.

Every year county governments are the first to decry delays in receiving Treasury disbursements, which are partly caused by lower tax revenues as a direct impact of business closures and disruptions.

The same counties cannot expect the national government to be flush with cash yet in their jurisdictions they are working hard to shut down businesses.

Counties should create a business-friendly environment so that businesses can thrive and pay their fair share of taxes.