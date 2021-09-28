Editorials Reduce burden of State’s farm subsidy programmes

Workers offloading fertliser from a truck. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Treasury is once again processing a subsidy for fertiliser purchases by the farmers affiliated to the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

The State should, however, be wary of costly subsidy traps that may prove unaffordable and unsustainable in the long run.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the Sh1 billion fund will help farmers afford the essential input whose domestic prices have jumped by 54 percent compared to the previous planting season, driven by rising costs of the commodity in the international market.

The Agriculture ministry projects that the targeted subsidy will help reduce the cost of a 50kg bag of NBK fertiliser by Sh600 to Sh2,473.

This subsidy plan will aid the farmers who had to contend with the lack of funded fertiliser from KTDA last year after its importation was affected by disruptions in the supply chain due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The State should, however, be wary of costly subsidy traps that may prove unaffordable and unsustainable in the long run.

In the past decade, there has been a rising number of subsidy schemes. For example, in February 2015 the government disbursed Sh442.31 million fertiliser subsidy to small-scale tea farmers under the management of KTDA to cushion them from the high costs of inputs.

In August last year, the government rolled out yet another Sh700 million subsidy programme in which over 200,000 farmers from 12 counties would access farm inputs, including seeds, fertiliser, agrochemicals, and insurance from dealers at affordable prices through the National Value Chain Support Programme.

Under the scheme commonly known as the e-voucher programme, the State will subsidise input for maize, coffee, rice, and potato farmers in the selected counties by 40 percent. Farmers will pay the remaining 60 percent.

While these subsidy schemes meant well, they have downsides that shouldn’t be ignored. The subsidy payoffs come with hidden cost implications to the taxpayers because governments cannot give money to certain industries without first taxing citizens to obtain the funds.

A subsidy scheme can also cause market distortion, especially in instances where commodity producers cannot keep pace with demand due to the reduced prices. The State should therefore ensure sustainability in its subsidy programmes.