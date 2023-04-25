Editorials Reduce or suspend new projects to tame debt

The National Treasury, Nairobi in this picture taken on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

For the first time in Kenya’s history, debt service costs have surpassed recurrent expenditure, according to data from the Treasury.

Kenya spent Sh815.35 billion on debt repayments between July 2022 and March, overtaking recurrent expenditure items such as civil service salaries which stood at Sh814.7 billion in the same period.

This means that the bulk of the government revenue is being gobbled up by finance costs, leaving fewer funds to support recurrent and development spending.

The government is already facing a cash crunch that has seen it delay disbursements to counties, underlining the consequences of the heavy borrowing which occurred under the previous administration.

It is now incumbent on the new administration to deal with the debt crisis to limit the economic damage. This calls for a major slowdown in new projects, seeing that a reduction in recurrent spending has always proved hard to achieve despite the rhetoric.

To progress with new debt-funded projects, be they roads or dams, in the current environment will be tantamount to ignoring the problem at hand.

Those in favour of heavy government borrowing always pin their hopes on economic growth generating higher revenue to service the debt.

This idea is simply not sound in the current context when the economy is facing multiple headwinds from high inflation, the weakening of the shilling and rising interest rates.

Something has to give and it will be much better to scale down new debt-funded projects or suspend them until we have a reasonable fiscal space.