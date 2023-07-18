Editorials Reduce the reliance on thermal power plants

KenGen's Ol-Karia IV power plant as seen from a vantage point. KenGen has the cheapest power at Sh4.71 a unit. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The comeback of thermal power generators on the national grid does not bode well for Kenya’s competitiveness and calls for continued investments in cheaper green energy.

The price of electricity has over the past five years been going up on higher tariffs by Kenya Power and reliance on expensive diesel generators, blunting Kenya’s competitive advantage.

Official data shows that electricity bills for homes that consumed 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month were Sh6,707 last month, up from Sh4,762 in February 2019 and Sh2,782 in April 2014.

At this rate, it will be impossible for Kenya to fight for foreign investors against countries like Egypt when the country has identified manufacturing as the engine for economic success and reverse growing youth unemployment whose rate is highest in East Africa.

Kenya has a proven potential of 7,000 megawatts of geothermal energy from the geologically active Great Rift Valley.

That’s the key to cheaper power and luring foreign investors. Energy sector honchos must cut reliance on thermal power plants and renegotiate power purchase agreements in the quest for cheaper electricity.