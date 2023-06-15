Editorials Reform the tax system to realise devolution dream

Kirinyaga County Governor and Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru confers with Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa after a CoG council meeting held at Delta Towers on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

It is disconcerting that since the inception of devolution two decades ago, counties have failed to meet internal revenue targets. This has been blamed on a lack of legal backing for tax administration and outdated tax registers.

The consequences of this shortfall are evident as the devolved units have missed revenue targets year after year, leaving them grappling with financial instability and an inability to provide adequate services to their residents.

Counties have become over-reliant on cash transfers from the national government to run daily operations. The delayed release of funds from the Treasury has often led to paralysis and threatened the continuity of essential services.

As the Controller of Budget (CoB) pointed out in the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (Tadat) report, counties need to enact the Revenue Administration Acts to assist their revenue mobilisation efforts.

Updated tax registers will also help counties identify the active taxpayers and pursue the defaulters, ultimately helping plug revenue leaks, the CoB added.

Additionally, counties must address the issue of cash payments in revenues, particularly in markets, which has long been associated with significant pilferage.

Devolution was intended to empower counties to govern themselves and drive their development. However, the persistent failure to meet revenue targets undermines this vision.

By implementing these reforms, counties can mitigate revenue loss and improve their performance.