Editorials Rein in fraud by varsities

Technical University of Kenya (TUK). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The High Court has championed the rights of students by ordering the University of Nairobi to award degrees to 75 former students whom it will also pay Sh15 million for leaving them in the lurch.

The individuals were admitted for engineering courses between 2009 and 2011 by the UoN but were later, against their expectation, awarded degrees by Technical University of Kenya (TUK), then a constituent college.

As it turned out, certifications from TUK are not recognised by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), frustrating the graduates’ efforts to embark on a career in their chosen field.

The court has now ordered TUK to forward the names of the former students to UoN which will include them in its list of graduants at the next graduation.

The directive, plus the compensation UoN will make to the individuals, is a welcome intervention and should serve as a warning to other institutions taking advantage of students and their families.

It is the height of greed and irresponsibility to admit students for a course you are not cleared to offer. The government is also guilty of not vetting the new courses universities keep coming up with.