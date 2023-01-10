Editorials Rein in public servants over undeclared wealth

A third of new civil servants are yet to declare their wealth. PHOTO | POOL

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

That a third of newly hired civil servants have failed to declare their wealth as required by the law is worrisome and needs to be reined in if Kenya is to make meaningful gains in its anti-corruption fight.

The latest Public Service Commission (PSC) report shows that 2,682 public officers out of the 7,567 employed in the year to June 2022 did not file financial disclosures, breaching the Public Ethics Act 2003.

This means that anti-graft agencies will be groping in the dark on tracking the authenticity of wealth accumulated by these officers.

While the PSC releases such compliance reports annually, no disclosures are made about any possible fines, which can be as high as Sh1 million, imposed on those who fail to comply.

This laxity has only emboldened corrupt civil servants to plunder public funds. The watchdogs are left to chase after the horse after it has bolted from the stable.

The new government should ensure that the offending officers are fined and made to account for their wealth. That is the best way to set the right tone for the anti-corruption fight during its tenure.