Editorials Rein in the ‘budgeted corruption’ networks

Giving the Public Debt Management Office at the Treasury autonomy will go a long way in checking the reckless borrowing that has seen Kenya’s public debt approach unsustainable levels.

The current structure where the office is a department of the Treasury and largely subordinate to the Cabinet Secretary renders it ineffective.

The Cabinet Secretary, for instance, can simply choose to ignore its advice even in cases where the decision to take a certain loan is a bad one.

Indeed, amendments to the Public Finance Management Act to give the Public Debt Management Office real powers to advise the Cabinet Secretary and Parliament on the sustainable levels of public debt and the annual borrowing limit are long overdue.

But it is not the only solution to the country’s public debt problem. The authorities should also confront ‘budgeted corruption’ -- described by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko as a phenomenon where the budget is inflated with monies that are earmarked to be stolen.

It is one thing to make the Public Debt Management Office independent; it is quite another to rein in the corrupt elite networks that will be scheming to capture it or undermine its work.