Reinstate workers’ salaries

Private firms should continue responding to the ongoing economic recovery by reinstating workers’ salary as a motivation.

Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June shows Kenyan private firms raised workers’ pay at the highest rate in 21 months in a bid to boost productivity.

The index measures month-on-month changes in private sector activity output, new orders and employment.

The move is laudable and should be encouraged across sectors and supported with new hiring to motivate the many workers who suffered layoffs and pay cuts at the peak of Covid-19 disruptions on businesses.

Firms in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction and services should respond to the increasing pace of business by gradually reinstating full pay and recalling workers who had been laid off.

Many businesses have now learnt how to operate with Covid-19 while the State has also been supportive by relaxing measures such as lockdown and curfew hours.

The rewards of these measures should trickle down to workers in line with the recovering business revenue.

A large motivated working population translates to a strong market for goods and services.