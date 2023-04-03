Editorials Relaxing telco stake rule good for investors

The announcement by President William Ruto that the ownership rule imposed on foreign telecommunications firms promises to unlock investments in the sector.

The rule that came into effect in April 2021 gave telecom companies up to March 2024 to ensure local ownership of at least 30 percent.

The requirement, however, has been cited by potential investors as an impediment to their entry into the Kenyan market.

In announcing the plan to scrap the rule, President Ruto echoed the investors’ sentiments when he stated that the regulation has made it impossible for large corporations to invest in Kenya.

For example, Amazon Web Services, a top provider of cloud computing services globally, has indicated that it is holding back huge investments in Kenya because they are wary of ceding 30 percent stake as stipulated by the regulation.

Given the economic challenges that the country currently faces, any barrier to increased investment in any sector should be brought down.

Moreover, the removal of the ownership rule will be a vital step in cementing Kenya’s profile as an innovation hotspot.