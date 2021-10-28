Editorials Relook NHIF’s payout cuts

Kidney patients are shocked, and rightly so, at the plan by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cut payouts for life-saving dialysis. Instead of paying Sh9,500 for each of the two weekly sessions it has been covering, the insurer proposes to slash the amount to Sh6, 000 and increase the visits to three.

It is clear that insurer, which covers nearly one million kidney patients, will make some savings. But with the average dialysis cost being Sh8,000, it is also clear that the NHIF is shifting part of the burden to patients, most of whom are already in dire financial straits.

That is a big ask, especially for the hundreds of thousands of families still reeling from the Covid-19 economic fallout that has severely cut incomes. Any decision that inflicts more pain on the intended beneficiaries is not justifiable and should be relooked.

Instead of pushing for proposals that could see patients pay with their lives, the NHIF should look at other areas that it can cut costs. Perhaps it should start by trimming the fat from its huge administrative costs that have repeatedly been flagged by various reports.