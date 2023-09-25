Editorials Renewed debt binge by State firms poses risks

Signage of the World Bank. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Revelations that cash-strapped parastatals are back-tapping bank loans should worry the government and the lenders.

The State-owned firms borrowed a record Sh14.7 billion in July, returning their bank debt to levels last seen three years ago. For banks, the borrowing binge could set the stage for defaults amid the deepening cash crunch among the State agencies.

The parastatals loans often comprise some of the largest single-borrower exposures.

This could expose the banks to losses worth billions of shillings given the majority of State corporations are suffering funding gaps that if not addressed could heighten fiscal risks.

The weakness in some State-owned enterprises has been one of the concerns listed by the IMF.

A World Bank study on State corporations put total liabilities, including debt, tax and social security arrears, owed by the State firms at Sh2.4 trillion in 2020, warning that this poses a great risk to the government, which is ultimately liable for this debt.

A number of State corporations are unprofitable, loss-making or unable to meet their operating costs.

This has seen the agencies divert bank loans tapped for projects to fund operating expenses such as payment of salaries and utilities, reflecting the cash crunch in the State-owned companies.

Official data show that the increase in the firms’ assets is not matching that of long-term debt. This should worry the State. The firms should ideally borrow for projects, which ultimately boost service delivery and hiring.

We support the World Bank’s prescription for Kenya to merge loss-making parastatals to avoid the borrowing binge.