Editorials Repair power line urgently

A KPLC worker pulls wires as they did the power line transfer on Kisumu-Busia road. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Energy Ministry says it is still waiting for undisclosed sums from the Treasury to hire a contractor to fix five towers on a high-voltage power line that collapsed in December.

The revelation underlines the little attention paid to maintenance of critical infrastructure.

As the Treasury drags its feet, the country risks suffering another nationwide outage or power rationing should a temporary tower collapse.

That Kenya risks another power blackout due to delays in funding repair of the national grid is a testament to the misplaced priorities in government.

This will be a replay of the December outage which caused heavy losses for households and businesses. Such losses run into billions of shillings and cost more than the amount required to rebuild the towers.

The collapse of the five towers cut off supply from Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit, which accounts for about 17 percent of Kenya’s total peak electricity demand.

It is imperative that the infrastructure be promptly fixed to ensure the integrity of the national grid. Delaying release of the funds in this case amounts to playing with fire.