Editorials Resolve Bolt licence renewal row amicably

NTSA has declined to renew the licence of taxi-hailing company Bolt over alleged breaches. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) has reprimanded taxi-hailing company Bolt and declined to renew its permit that expires in about two weeks over alleged breaches, including illegal commission charges and booking fees.

The regulator attributed its action to increasing complaints from drivers and representatives about alleged non-compliance and violation of regulations.

While the NTSA is justified to act against suspected breaches of set regulations, it must do so in a structured manner to avoid sending the wrong signal to investors.

The basic principle of justice requires that the complaints levelled against any party be investigated thoroughly to ensure the correct evidence is obtained by the regulatory body for action.

We hope the NTSA will comprehensively and objectively review the claims against Bolt to reach a sober decision on the matter.

Although compliance with rules and regulations is important, an appropriate strategy must be deployed to safeguard investor confidence.

Regulatory enforcement and inspections should be evidence-based and measurement-based: deciding what to inspect and how should be grounded on data and evidence, and results should be evaluated regularly.

The NTSA and Bolt should engage over this matter and find the most amicable solution in the interests of jobs and investments already in place.

The relationship between regulators and the regulated should not be adversarial and each party must honour its end of the bargain.