Resolve issues around power purchase deals

The never-ending saga of independent power purchase agreements (PPAs) and their influence on Kenya’s electricity pricing raises concerns about the government’s commitment to bringing down the cost of energy.

In the latest twist in the saga, the Ministry of Energy has backed down on an earlier proposal to have PPAs denominated in Kenya shilling instead of foreign currency.

The switch to local currency denomination was among the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements appointed by then President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2021.

The report of the John Ngumi-led taskforce identified foreign currency denomination of PPAs among the reasons for the high cost of electricity in Kenya, citing exposure to fluctuations of the shilling against the major foreign currencies.

Energy Cabinet Secretary has attributed the decision not to implement the taskforce’s recommendation to a feasibility study that found that shilling-denominated PPAs were not a viable option.

No doubt the beneficiaries of this new development are the private independent power producers (IPPs) that opposed the proposal from the onset.

It is the second major win for the IPPs on this front after the new administration of President William Ruto also lifted a moratorium on PPAs in March.

Unfortunately, none of these policy shifts has provided a solution to the problem of high costs for households and businesses, partly blamed on the exorbitant rates at which the IPPs supply electricity to Kenya Power.

The government needs to demonstrate its commitment to arresting the runaway electricity costs by resolving the outstanding issues related to PPAs.