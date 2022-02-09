Editorials Resolve lending rates row

The Central bank of Kenya, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary In his most recent briefing, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge said that lenders had submitted their proposed loan pricing models, but that the regulator had found them wanting.

The regulator is presumably keen on ensuring that banks don’t impose predatory lending rates that would make credit too expensive for Kenyans.

Banks have in the last few months been involved in a tug of war with their regulator over approvals for borrowing rates, which are now stuck at around 12 percent.

On their part, the banks have complained of not being able to price risk at the current lending rates.

The bottom line, however, is that the private sector is continuing to be starved of much-needed credit by banks while this impasse persists.

Resolving it speedily, and with transparency is crucial in unlocking credit. Banks must therefore adhere to the guidelines on credit pricing in their new charter get approval of their proposed models.

The CBK must also do a better job of explaining to borrowers why it has yet to approve the banks' proposals, so as to remove the possibility of misinformation around the issue.