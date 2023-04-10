Editorials Restore transparency in electricity billing

Kenya Power head offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

News that Kenya Power stopped giving the breakdown of customer bills to save an estimated Sh80 million every month cannot be celebrated.

Customer bills now only show the amount spent, units bought, token amount and the lump sum of all the pass-through costs under “other charges.”

Social media is persistently awash with customers' complaints about how they are being billed.

The many variables that determine the electricity bill mean the price keeps varying and it is therefore only fair that customers get a breakdown of what really they are paying for.

Kenya Power took a similar move in 2020 and later reinstated full disclosure after public outcry. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority should not allow this to continue.

The utility firm should provide different platforms such as a mobile application for customers to query and get a full breakdown of their bills if indeed text messaging is costly.

It has many other options for cutting costs including reining in on illegal connections and investing in reliable distribution lines.