Editorials Restrict logging to forest plantations

A tractor passes along Market road in Elburgon, Nakuru County ferrying pieces of logs on March 10, 2023. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

As the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) resumes commercial harvesting of trees in May, it must ensure that the move does not lead to timber theft which will affect the forest cover.

Commercial tree harvesting requires careful planning and strict adherence to the law. Recently, Kenya attained a 10 percent forest cover, which is half of the target of 20 percent cover by 2030. But commercial harvesting may reverse the gains made.

Authorities should be extra vigilant so that harvesting is only restricted to forest plantations to ensure the protection and conservation of forests along the Mount Kenya, Aberdare Ranges, and Mau belt.

Theft in forests causes serious economic, environmental, and social damage and fuels conflict in the regions as criminal gangs compete for available trees, which they sell to saw millers.

As the KFS resumes commercial harvesting, it should also spearhead the planting of more trees in public spaces because climate change is here with us.

It also needs to get serious about regulating charcoal production, careless felling of indigenous trees, overgrazing and human settlement in forests.