Editorials Restructuring is better than endless bailouts

A Kenya Airways aircraft at JKIA. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Reports that the Treasury has denied struggling State entities funding in the financial year starting July 1 are welcome.

Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo told Parliament that Kenya Airways (KQ) has not received any bailout cash in the financial year 2023/24.

It has been our position that the government must stop endless bailouts of State-owned firms without addressing the root cause of their malaise.

Recurrent bailouts with no decisive action to wean the companies off State coffers are irresponsible and create a moral hazard.

The government has spent more than Sh20 billion on financial aid to the national carrier alone over the past few years. It is unfortunate that there is very little to show for the billions spent so far.

It is well documented that corruption, patronage and incompetent management play a major role in sinking parastatals.

Dr Kiptoo told the National Assembly’s Finance and Planning committee that the Treasury has prepared options to rescue the struggling KQ.

It is encouraging that Treasury has prepared a restructuring plan to pull the company out of the woods.