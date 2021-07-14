Editorials Rethink pricing model to make fuel affordable

Petrol prices have been on an sharp increase since Januar 2021 . FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Kenyans are now getting a rebate of Sh4.40 per litre of petrol, which is derived from the Petroleum Development Levy that charges Sh5.40 a litre.

This in itself shows the limitations of this model given that the fund, while running into billions of shillings, is insufficient in covering the foregone margins of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

The use of subsidies to cushion motorists against rising petroleum prices is tantamount to papering over the cracks and is unsustainable in the long term. There is need to rethink the whole pricing mechanism.

Kenyans are now getting a rebate of Sh4.40 per litre of petrol, which is derived from the Petroleum Development Levy that charges Sh5.40 a litre.

This in itself shows the limitations of this model given that the fund, while running into billions of shillings, is insufficient in covering the foregone margins of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

There is also no ceiling in how much fuel prices will rise, unlike the government’s fiscal position which cannot allow for higher subsidies even with motorists contributing to the fund.

We have seen crude prices going up as the global economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 ravages and demand improves. Brent Crude for instance was trading at $76.13 (Sh8,222) per barrel yesterday, up from $51.70 (Sh5,584) at the beginning of the year.

The government must therefore roll out a long-term solution in fuel pricing, targeting the structure of levies and taxes on the product.

It has been argued repeatedly that there are too many levies and taxes on fuel, leading to the current situation where they are higher than the landed cost of the product.

Basically, even if marketers were to ship in fuel for free, Kenyans would still pay more than half of the current prices.

These levies have prevented Kenyans from enjoying real benefits of low crude prices in the past. But it is when crude becomes expensive that their effect is most acutely felt in the economy.

In recent months, fuel prices have risen to the point of causing a national outcry, leading to the use of the unsustainable subsidies to quell the criticism.

The higher cost of fuel also cascades to almost all sectors of the economy, given that the cost of transport is a major factor in pricing of goods and cost of production.

The same applies to household and industrial energy costs, which go up whenever fuel prices rise due to the use of diesel in power generation.

With this in mind therefore, it should be clear to the energy authorities that the country will derive higher economic benefit overall if petroleum products are more affordable.