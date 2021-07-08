Editorials Retired MPs should pick up their own medical bills

More by this Author Summary A parliamentary committee has sponsored changes to the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill to create a voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for MPs.

The Finance Committee chairperson Gladys Wanga says the amendment is in line with the new Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) law, which it a good dream for those retiring after serving the country.

According to Ms Wanga, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) will establish regulations setting the minimum and maximum premiums. What is not clear is whether this plan will be subsidised or offered at market rates.

We urge the PSC to make details about the scheme public. Whatever form the scheme takes, it must not burden the taxpayer with the former MPs’ medical bills.

Every other retiree is catering to his or her own medical needs, and it would be discriminatory for the retired lawmakers to continue enjoying taxpayer-funded perks while the ordinary folk are paying for their own.

MPs are among the public officials who alread enjoy lavish pensions and they can use such entitlements to pay for their personal and family medical expenses.

While legislators could easily change the law, we think it would be extending the role or privilege beyond its confines and possibly using it to inflict pain on the people they represent. MPs are elected to come up with fair laws, speak on behalf of constituents and check the excesses of the government.

Giving themselves a medical cover at taxpayers’ expense at this time would amount to perpetrating the excesses that they are expected to check.

It does not make sense for MPs to change the law and use such reviews to entrench the perception that they are more equal than the rest of the citizens even after leaving office.

Although representation, lawmaking, and playing the watchdog role are key elements in the pursuit of welfare and dignity, taking care of them after their terms should reflect the strength of the economy. Anything else would be insensitive in an economy that is struggling.Many people cannot even afford public medical insurance.