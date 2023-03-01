Editorials Rev up manufacturing to grow jobs, exports

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers chairman, Rajan Shah. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The government and the private sector should work to rev up local manufacturing to cut imports and create more decent jobs for millions of unemployed young people.

Reports that Kenya imports increased by 16.21 percent to hit Sh2.5 trillion is an indication that there is a huge local market for Kenyan manufacturers to sell their products.

In turn, this can create more jobs for millions of young people who have resorted to desperate short-term plans such as gambling to earn a living.

While Kenya remains a key manufacturing hub in the East African Community (EAC), statistics show little success in efforts to be a key exporter beyond the region.

A huge import bill exports quality jobs to other countries and denies the country foreign currency reserves.

The composition of Kenya’s top export earnings indicate that the country is still heavily dependent on the exportation of raw agricultural produce rather than finished products.

Therefore, the country should promote value addition and strive to achieve a trade surplus, with the value exports exceeding that of imports.