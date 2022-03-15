Editorials Review fuel taxes to shield Kenyans from price spikes

By BUSINESS DAILY

The government should do everything in its power to control the escalating prices of oil in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was expected that the war would trigger a rally in commodities like crude oil and cripple the State's subsidy programme that had prevented a rise in the retail prices of petroleum products for four months in a row.

The weakened subsidy plan pushed the energy regulator to increase diesel and petrol prices by Sh5 a litre to Sh115.60 and Sh134.72 respectively — the highest level in Kenya’s history — in its monthly review on Monday.

Without the subsidy, a litre of super petrol would have increased to Sh155.11 while diesel would have retailed at Sh143.16 a litre.

With the war in Ukraine likely to continue and the Treasury exhausting the subsidy, the government must now consider reviewing downwards some of the taxes that account for about half of the fuel retail prices.

The government has the option of reducing the taxes altogether or suspending them until such a time that global petroleum products prices would have stablised.

Petroleum is a key determinant of the rate of inflation. Therefore, the government should be ready to maintain low prices to protect millions of Kenyans who are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The costs of energy and transport have a significant weighting in the basket of goods and services that is used to measure inflation in Kenya. Producers of services such as electricity and manufactured goods are also expected to factor in the higher cost of petroleum.

The happenings should also shape Kenya’s pursuit of a more sustainable energy policy to ease the cost of living.

A majority of households still rely on kerosene and LPG for cooking and lighting which makes them vulnerable to price spikes in the international markets.

The government should invest in the huge potential of clean energy sources such as solar and wind to help manufacturers and households reduce the costs of energy.