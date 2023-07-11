Editorials Review high fuel taxes hurting the economy

One of the key arguments by the proponents of the doubling of the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products to the current 16 percent was that Kenya was not collecting as much taxes on the commodities as other nations.

That argument doesn't hold water, with an analysis showing that Kenya has one of the highest tax component in fuel prices in the world.

Taxes now account for 40 percent of the pump prices in Kenya, way ahead of Uganda at 26 percent, South Africa (30 percent) and America’s State of Illinois (14 percent).

Kenya is tied at 40 percent with Ghana and Tanzania. Each country, of course, sets its own tax rates on fuel depending on its own priorities.

What stands out is that the more developed economies with higher purchasing power have lower taxes on fuel than Kenya whose taxes have lately been driven by pressure to raise revenue partly due to agreements with international lenders.

We need to seriously consider whether more revenue could be raised by other means. The move to collect higher taxes on critical petroleum products has now started sending a new wave of inflation and discontent across the country.

Diesel and petrol are major inputs in manufacturing, agriculture and transport. The increase in their prices as a result of the tax hike is being passed on to the final consumers of a wide array of services and goods including electricity.

Unsurprisingly, oil marketers are reporting reduced sales since the tax hike was implemented. The government should consider reversing the VAT move in light of the gathering economic clouds.