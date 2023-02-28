Editorials Review Kenya Power’s bills in dollars proposal

Kenya Power workers carry out repair works along Haile Selassie Road, Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The State-owned utility Kenya Power has proposed that customers whose income is in foreign currency like the US dollar and the euro be required to settle their electricity bills in those currencies.

Kenya Power says such a move will help mitigate against the impact of negative foreign exchange movements that have continued to hurt its financial performance by, among others, inflating its stock of loans denominated in hard currencies.

But there is a major issue to be addressed before this seemingly sensible plan is allowed to proceed.

The company currently accounts for the impact of forex movements through the foreign exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (FERFA), a variable cost paid by all customers.

By collecting revenue in US dollars for bills already adjusted to account for the weakening of the shilling, Kenya Power will basically be benefiting twice.

It will be protected from the vagaries of the depreciation of the local currency and then get the hard currencies whose value is rising.

There has to be a benefit for consumers in this arrangement. At a minimum, those settling their bills in euros or dollars should have the FERFA removed from their charges.

This will serve as a major incentive for more customers –such as companies manufacturing and exporting goods— to pay for electricity using their foreign exchange income.

Assuming Kenya Power gets to collect a significant share of electricity revenue in hard currencies over time, it will be necessary to drastically reduce the weight of FERFA on power bills in general.

To allow the utility firm to hog all the benefits of dollarisation will be wrong.