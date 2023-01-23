Editorials Review policies to stem flight of foreign firms

The rate at which foreign firms are struggling to sustain their operations in Kenya should get the government worried.

Banknotes printer De La Rue Kenya, in which Kenya owns 40 percent stake, is the latest to suspend its operations over what it explained as low business.

About 300 direct jobs are at stake. Kenya stands to lose about Sh1.25 billion annually, being the contribution that the UK firm estimates to be pumping into the economy.

The continuing struggle for Kenya to attract and retain multinational manufacturers should be a concern especially because the manufacturing sector carries the hope of supporting millions of jobs.

Kenya has in the recent past lost firms like Colgate Palmolive, Cadbury, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Many have been driven out by high costs of productions and moved to locations that offer a saving.

Sea-sawing polices also make it difficult to make long-term investment decisions.

A market index report by global strategy consultants Wilson Perumal & Company in 2019 labelled Kenya as a complex market for foreign firms seeking to invest in Africa.

The government should find ways to make the country attractive.