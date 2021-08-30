Editorials Review State communications

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 into law at State House, Nairobi, on April 30, 2021. PHOTO | PSCU

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Whilst these directives promise to bring change, they also expose serious flaws in the manner in which government communicates its development programmes to the public.

Virtually all government ministries and State departments have communication units that are allocated lots of taxpayers’ money each financial year to keep the public informed about public programmes and projects.

The decision by the State to reorganise its public communication and advertising teams to improve supervision and publicity for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects is an indictment of inefficiency in its advocacy structures.

Public Service head Joseph Kinyua, in a circular late last week, said all public reporting channels had been collapsed into a single unit comprising the Presidential Delivery Unit and the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat and that ministries would be required to make mandatory quarterly reports on the progress of projects under the Vision 2030 and Big Four agenda.

He further directed that all advertisements and public communication bear logos of Kenya’s Vision 2030, Big Four agenda, and the institution’s logo.

It is, therefore, regrettable that these communication units have slept on the job and new teams are now stepping in to cover for their inefficiency.

The State should seize this opportunity and comprehensively restructure its communication systems.