Editorials Review the labour laws to reflect Covid-era realities

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in an unprecedented upheaval in long-established workplace systems, and it is now clear that some of these changes are here to stay.

Things like unpaid leave, uncontested mass salary cuts and working from home were unheard of before the pandemic and were therefore not addressed under existing labour laws.

The country is, however, moving on from the worst of the pandemic, and by and large, economic conditions are allowing for the rolling back of most of these emergency survival measures that were employed by companies to stay afloat in 2020.

The result, however, is not a complete reversal of the new models that had been rushed into place, but rather the emergence of a hybrid working model, which has its pros and cons.

This is why the proposed review of labour laws to accommodate the new reality is vital. For the benefit and protection of both employers and employees, it must be implemented without delay.

First, and most important, is the fact that they are needed to protect workers from overzealous employers who might take advantage of new emergencies to impose pay cuts and unpaid leave on staff.

Under the Covid emergency measures, workers willingly took pay cuts and unpaid leave to save their jobs, and their employers from going under.

The reality though is that it also opened the eyes of employers to a new and potentially lucrative cost-saving measure that mischievous companies can exploit to an unhealthy degree if not checked by law.

The same can be said of unpaid leave, which currently is largely at the discretion of the employee, meaning the new laws should give employers a bigger say in this matter.

The changes ought to address clearly when an employee can either take or be forced to go on unpaid leave, the duration of the same and whether the foregone pay will be due for reimbursement at a future date.

On remote working, the changes ought to address the difference in treatment between workers in the office and those working from home.

Those working from home should be given equal facilitation as those in offices, taking into account cost factors such as equipment, Internet and working hours.