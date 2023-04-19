Editorials Revise Bill limiting foreign contractors

Parliament in session. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The Kenyan parliament is again considering locking out foreign firms from government contracts through a Bill seeking to raise the limit for foreign companies bidding for taxpayer-backed tenders from Sh500 million to Sh20 billion to protect local contractors.

Chinese companies would be especially hard hit as they enjoy dominance, having bagged many infrastructure projects, including county roads and real estate.

Their speed, financing muscle and negotiation power have endeared them to almost all government departments, ministries and parastatals, which have seen them eat the local companies’ lunch.

While the importance of building local firms’ capacity to compete with foreign contractors for mega construction tenders cannot be gainsaid, the Sh20 billion threshold needs to be lowered.

Just three years ago, a similar Bill with a limit of Sh1 billion was rejected by Parliament on the grounds that some contracts would require specialised capacity that may not be available locally.

It would be unwise to erect barriers when other options can be explored.

For instance, enforcing local content regulations requiring international tenderers to source supplies from Kenyan businesses will promote local industries and create jobs.

It is worth noting that limiting the talent pool to domestic options denies the country technical expertise and knowledge transfer. Local firms need to gain skills, discipline and capacity for quick turnarounds.