Editorials Revise excise duty rules to cushion consumers

Revise excise duty rules to cushion consumers. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Higher consumer product taxes are likely to be passed down to consumers, which will make goods too costly and shift demand to smuggled and counterfeit goods. Not only will genuine manufacturers and importers lose out to criminals, but also jobs will be lost, and the taxman will collect lower taxes.

That is why the latest Treasury proposal to raise the price of excise stamps by up to four times should be reconsidered before Parliament approves it.

The Excise Duty (Excisable Goods Management System) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 proposes to raise the stamp fees for cosmetics from 60 cents per stamp to Sh2.50 — a margin of 317 percent — while the stamp fee for fruit juices and non-alcoholic beverages such as sodas will go up by 267 percent to Sh2.20 from 60 cents.

The cost of a stamp affixed on a beer bottle will double to Sh3 from Sh1.50, while those for spirits, wines and tobacco products are set for a 79 percent rise to Sh5 from the current Sh2.80 per stamp.

While the Treasury is under pressure to raise revenue and stem government borrowing, increasing consumption taxes in every budget cycle is not sustainable. Kenyans and companies are currently grappling with high inflation and a weak shilling, eroding the purchasing power and forcing cutbacks on consumption.

Tax-evading manufacturers are likely to increase, denying government revenues, distorting the market with unfair prices and creating a health burden with their often toxic and substandard goods.

A mix of carefully planned tax measures to expand the tax bracket would work best.