Editorials Roll out bold spending plans to tackle poverty

The doubling of dollar multimillionaires in Kenya to 1,890 in the past one decade is not surprising, considering the steady growth of the economy and influx of foreign capital in sectors such as ICT, healthcare, agribusiness and finance.

The rapid emergence of a new generation of the rich has, however, also served to highlight the growing gap between the haves and have-nots in Kenya.

While the creation of wealth in the country by individuals is to be celebrated, given the positive impact they have on job creation, the country also needs to work on cutting poverty levels.

This can be achieved by introducing policies that support sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing that have the biggest impact in terms of job creation.

The Kenya Kwanza administration, which is just embarking on its first budget cycle, has the opportunity to roll out pro-poor expenditure plans that can help bridge the wealth gap in the country.

This can be achieved by measures such as lowering input and energy costs, improving the quality of skills training through tertiary institutions and expanding irrigation to reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture.