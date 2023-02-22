Editorials Ruto should lead by example on austerity

President William Ruto (right) with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left) and Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi (centre) during the 2nd Day of the Inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Laikipia County on January 6, 2023.

By BUSINESS DAILY

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appear to be flip-flopping on their spending priorities, undermining the government's austerity plan.

In just seven months, the Presidency has spent more than its full-year budget.

The Treasury has had to increase the funding for the office by Sh5.18 billion to Sh13.83 billion compared with the original estimates, a growth of 59.89 percent.

Treasury data show that the Executive Office of the President spent Sh9.09 billion through January against an original full-year estimate of Sh8.64 billion.

When Dr Ruto took power last September, he directed the Treasury to cut the budget for running the government by as much as Sh300 billion in measures aimed at bringing “our country to sanity” where the State does not borrow to “finance recurrent expenditure”.

But now, he is failing to lead by example and is setting the wrong tone that the government is not committed to making the necessary changes.

Some senior officials in his new administration have taken the cue and are costing taxpayers a fortune with many trips abroad, ditto domestic travel.

The new administration’s fiscal consolidation plan faces hurdles from below-target performance in revenue mobilisation and above-target expenditures.

So, unless the President and his deputy lead from the front, the public and external donors will remain cynical of his fiscal consolidation measures.

But more importantly, the economy will continue bleeding from unnecessary recurrent spending.