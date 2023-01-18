Editorials Safaricom, banks must respect court order

The saga around the continued charges on bank-to-mobile cash transfers has once again exposed the disregard for court orders.

On January 1, mobile money operators and most banks resumed charging on money moved between the platforms as had been communicated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) that regulates the financial sector.

It soon emerged that this was in violation of a temporary court order issued on December 19, 2022 and which, if obeyed, would have stopped the resumption of the charges suspended in March 2020.

The order is to be in force until Monday next week but most lenders have nevertheless continued to charge.

Some banks have argued that they were not parties to the case and were waiting for direction from the CBK.

Absa Bank Kenya has, however, suspended the fees until the regulator acts in the context of the court case.

The CBK is also not a party to the case but the petitioner, Moses Wafula, has applied to rope in the regulator as the third respondent.

Safaricom meanwhile is the first respondent in the case and also continues to charge fees on M-Pesa-to-bank transfers. While banks and the CBK may hide behind technicalities of not being parties to the case, they have a responsibility to remain in compliance with the law.

The judge granted Mr Wafula’s second prayer for the limited period, requiring the respondents — Safaricom and the Attorney General— and any parties connected to them to stop the collection.

Parties need to adhere to both temporary and final court decisions in respect of the laws of the land.