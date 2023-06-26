Editorials Salt mining row sends wrong signal to investors

Workers at salt mines in Magarini sub-county in Kilifi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The decision by the county government of Kilifi to freeze the renewal of land leases for salt firms seems rushed and may send the wrong signals to investors.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro pronounced that expired land leases held by the firms would not be renewed pending reforms to safeguard benefits for local communities around the salt mines.

While it is proper to protect the community interests, how the county is handling the matter breaches the conventional rules of change management.

Any change process must be well planned and executed to give ample time for compliance. This means that the county administration should first engage the salt firms and table its proposed changes with set timelines.

Unfortunately, the county has put the cart before the horse and suspended lease renewals before meeting investors.

This is harmful to investor confidence because it paints a chaotic establishment that makes haphazard decisions that don’t sit well with business planning.

Poor decisions over land leases have resulted in grave consequences in other sectors such as the tea industry. Mr Mung’aro and his team should exercise caution when dealing with this highly sensitive matter.