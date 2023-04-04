Editorials Scale up investment in agriculture for jobs

Every Kenyan entering adulthood should have a fair chance at upward economic mobility. For a country like ours, this is often through getting a job either in government or the private sector.

But this is getting increasingly harder as shown by the latest employment data. The number of Kenyans without jobs increased to more than 2.97 million in the quarter to December, up 2.89 million in September, according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

This indicates that the economy shed over 80,000 jobs in the three months after the August 9 General Elections.

More than half of Kenyans without jobs or 1.54 million people were between 20 and 29 years, underlining the growing crisis of youth unemployment.

The statistics show that two million of unemployed are not actively looking for jobs, pointing to increased despondency.

To tackle this growing crisis, there is no option other than making policies and investments that will expand the agricultural sector which is by far the largest employer.

Top of these measures must include reducing our reliance on rain-fed production. As demonstrated in the latest drought episode, the lack of water for farms and raising livestock has a devastating impact on the sector.

With major dams and the establishment of large irrigated plantations, the production of food for local consumption and exports can rise significantly.

Such a boom will naturally expand job opportunities across the extensive value chain, from farms, to transportation and processing or manufacturing.