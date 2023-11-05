Editorials Seal loopholes for per diem gravy grain

The latest review of civil servants’ allowances by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) hasn’t done much in terms of stopping the gravy train.

The rates for per diems or daily allowances paid to senior officials to cover costs incurred while on foreign trips remain too generous for an administration that has sworn to austerity.

A senior official travelling to any of the top 10 cities on the SRC list can make more from per diem in one week than he or she would from a monthly salary.

A trip to Singapore, for example, would earn an official in a top management, board level or policy-making position a cool Sh194,550 a day in per diem – almost triple the average monthly pay by private companies in Kenya.

The SRC could argue that most of the lucrative cities for official trips aren’t frequently visited.

But Sh127,000 a day for a frequently visited country like the UK is still a sufficient incentive for unscrupulous officials to collude and organise a lavish and extended stay in London.

As part of austerity measures in government, President William Ruto last month moved to ban non-essential foreign travel by civil servants and limited the size of the entourage that a senior official such as a Cabinet Secretary can take with him or her on an official trip.

But the directive could go the way of past failed austerity measures in the public service if loopholes like the one the SRC has opened through generous per diem rates aren’t sealed.