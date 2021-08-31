Editorials Seal student loan loopholes

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The National Assembly’s Education committee has rejected proposed changes to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) Act to ease the repayment burden on jobless graduates.

The law sought to have the interest rate charged on students’ loans cut to three percent from four percent, and increase the grace period for repayment to five years from one.

The MPs contend that the changes will cripple Helb’s financial capacity.

Indeed, there is a need to protect the agency in its pursuit to create a sustainable revolving fund. Cutting the interest rates may hurt Helb and deny students access to crucial funding. However, it is equally important to ensure that beneficiaries who cannot repay due to unemployment or loss of jobs are not unduly punished.

Rather than rejecting the entire legislation, MPs should improve it. Helb needs more powers to track and recover the over Sh7.3 billion it is owed as at the end of 2019.

Also, a repayment holiday or restructuring should be considered once the agency is notified of a loanee’s predicament.

Helb should also audit how beneficiaries are selected to seal loopholes where poor students miss out on funding to less deserving ones.