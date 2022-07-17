Editorials Seamless mobile payment a big win for consumers

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) last week brought down the last wall that was preventing more than 28 million consumers from enjoying the benefits of full interoperability of mobile money services.

This is a significant development on many fronts. It promises to keep Kenya ahead of the mobile money revolution since going forward, it will not matter what network a customer, vendor, or other biller is on to complete a payment.

Millions of customers will now make payments for utilities and to schools, businesses, and other service providers, without regard to the network they are on, be it on the pay bill or till number.

By launching the pay bill interoperability — the last step for mobile money merchant interoperability on Friday — the regulator has put consumers at the centre of the mobile revolution.

But it is important that this initiative does not become just about fighting Safaricom. Regulators have been fronting for a seamless transfer to curb the dominance of Safaricom’s mobile money service and Lipa na M-Pesa, which handled payments worth Sh970.2 billion in the year to January.

Airtel’s version of merchant payments services, dubbed Lipa na Airtel Money, is used much less, a market position that is in line with its stake in the mobile money transfer service. The initiative has also removed the excuse that smaller players were using in their quest to push the regulators to tilt the market in their favour.

The CBK notes that without interoperability, customers were limited to the network they were on in order to make payments, and had to resort to alternative methods that were neither customer-friendly nor affordable.

It is important that all actors do their part to ensure consumers enjoy seamless service, and protect the initiative from the challenges that faced mobile number portability rollout a decade ago.