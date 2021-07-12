Editorials Sell Covid kits at Kemsa

EACC said the acquisition of these kits was irregular since prices were inflated.

The Sh2.3 billion expected loss ought to be compensated for by the officials who pushed the country into such an expensive undertaking when the commodities would have been acquired at cheaper rates.

Although the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cleared the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to sell the Sh6.3 billion Covid-19 protection goods, the Auditor General warns this will leave the taxpayer with Sh2.3 billion loss.

The EACC said the acquisition of these kits was irregular since prices were inflated. It recommend prosecution of some officials.

On the recommended sale, the Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache says the country needs the equipment at a time of a surge “that is expected to culminate in a fourth [Covid] wave”.

Ms Mochache’s point explains well the need to have the kits released. It is possible that the long warehouse stay would lead to some of the products going bad. Kenya, a country that greatly needs these equipment, cannot afford to lose the entire stock while its citizens stare at death.

However, the Sh2.3 billion expected loss ought to be compensated for by the officials who pushed the country into such an expensive undertaking when the commodities would have been acquired at cheaper rates.

While the sale is understandable, the EACC must ensure those who were culpable are punished, be they people from Kemsa or the Ministry of Health headquarters.