Sending home all Kemsa employees will be unfair

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) decision to fire hundreds of workers is unfair and should be reversed.

Kemsa on Thursday announced plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees under a new structure installed in the wake of the scandal linked to the purchase of Covid-19 kits.

The State-owned firm has informed the Ministry of Labour that it may declare all its 900 workers redundant, signalling that its new board is keen on tapping new employees.

While it's a good move to get rid of corrupt officials from the State agency, a blanket decision will send home even those who were innocent and had no knowledge of the scandals.

Most Kenyans are reeling from the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. Sending innocent people home for the mistakes of others will deny many families a source of income.

Relevant investigative bodies can nail individuals who stole from the agency during the procurement of Covid-19 kits.

Last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) documented evidence of “criminal” behaviour by officials over the procurement of Covid-19 emergency equipment.

The DCI, EACC and the DPP should investigate further and identify the specific individuals who stole from taxpayers. It is wrong to suggest that all employees are guilty without evidence.

Further, the decision is reckless and leaves a lot of gaps since the employees can move to court and contest it. This will only cost taxpayers further in terms of legal costs.

Also, sacking a significant number of employees at the agency will cripple most of its operations, what will likely plunge the health system into more chaos and confusion.

This would deny public hospitals and health centre life-saving medicines. The country relies on the body to supply drugs and other key equipment to the population, including those with chronic aliments.

Major changes at the body are likely to disrupt the supply chain, crippling the distribution of drugs and medical equipment to different parts of the country.

In all this, the biggest losers will be ordinary citizens who rely on services from public medical providers.

These reforms ought to be reassessed early in the day.