Editorials Set up special tax courts

By BUSINESS DAILY

The proposal to have specialised tax courts set up to speed up the settlement of disputes between taxpayers and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is a good one.

Presently, a majority of tax disputes in Kenya are channelled to the Tax Appeals Tribunal before they move to the High Court when a complainant is dissatisfied with a ruling.

This has resulted in lengthy and costly litigation as the taxman races to recover more than Sh300 billion in outstanding tax liabilities.

The draft National Tax Policy proposes the creation of special tax courts based on the US model where tax courts settle more than 90 percent of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) cases.

Tax disputes have been dragging on for years, forcing companies to set aside reserves as contingent liabilities, sucking out cash flows from the business.

The disputed sums can run into billions of shilling, affecting a company’s attractiveness for investments.

Having a special tax court to expedite tax disputes will go a long way in ensuring such tax matters are handled and concluded quickly, allowing KRA to collect outstanding dues and the company to move forward releasing cash into the business.