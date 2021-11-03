Editorials Settle persistent debate on telcoms market dominance

Safaricom Limited's headquarters, Nairobi. PHOTO FILE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The government, working in unison, should address once and for all the question of competition in the critical telecommunications industry.

Ordinarily, the pronouncements by the regulators should have settled this matter. But it has not been that simple.

Kenyan regulators need to respond more convincingly to the charge that they are protecting Safaricom on the issue of dominance.

For years, market leader Safaricom has been accused by its rivals of being a dominant player which uses its power to hurt smaller players.

Safaricom, on its part, has argued that its leading market share across diverse areas such as voice and mobile money was gained from innovation and heavy investment in infrastructure and customer service.

The relevant regulators — the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) and Communications Authority (CA)— have largely backed Safaricom’s argument that competition remains healthy and no firm is abusing its market power.

Airtel Networks Kenya has launched a criticism of the regulators’ defence of Safaricom, noting that authorities in several other African countries have declared telcos in their markets dominant even though some have lesser market share than Safaricom. The threshold for dominance is a market share of at least 50 percent while Safaricom controls 64 percent of the market, more than double the 27 percent held by second-placed Airtel.

Kenyan regulators need to respond more convincingly to the charge that they are protecting Safaricom on the issue of dominance and the allegation that the leading telco is hogging most of the spectrum licences unfairly.

Even more unsettling is the fact that lawmakers have continued to hold hearings on the issue of dominance and competition in the telecommunications sector with no tangible outcome.

Clearly, the government needs to resolve this matter which is either a major distraction or a serious injustice that continues unabated. Parliament should now decisively act to determine whether the Kenyan regulators’ position is defensible based on global best practice.

Questions of fair competition are important and failing to settle them is a dereliction of duty. Resolution of this matter will go a long way in boosting investor confidence and engendering a sense of fairness and transparency of regulations.