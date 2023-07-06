Editorials SGR cargo rebound a lesson in free market

A view of Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) in this picture taken on January 17, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The report that loose or non-containerised cargo deliveries to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) via the standard gauge railway almost tripled in the three months to May should serve as a reminder to the government that markets work best when they are allowed to trade freely.

The previous directive that had mandated importers to clear their goods at the internal container depots in Nairobi and Naivasha was in itself counterproductive, in that it denied traders the freedom to seek the most efficient way of doing business.

Similarly, there were those who held the opinion that President William Ruto’s order to return the clearance activities to the Mombasa port would spell the death knell for the ICDs that cost the taxpayer billions of shillings to construct.

What has been ignored is the fact that by allowing the importers a free hand in choosing the place of clearance and mode of transport of their goods, there will be opportunities for both the SGR and truckers due to cost and efficiency considerations.

For instance, an importer in Nakuru might find it more convenient to use the Naivasha ICD, while one in Malindi will prefer to clear their goods at the Mombasa port.

The wider lesson though is that the government should allow the markets to run freely, limiting its role to provision of infrastructure, regulations and other enablers to ease the cost of doing business.

Trying to direct the markets will only introduce inefficiencies that raise costs and deny businesses the capital with which to invest and create more jobs.