Editorials Sharing taxpayer data a potential game changer

African Development Bank headquarters. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BUSINESS DAILY

Tax leakages have been costing the government hundreds of billions of shillings in much-needed revenue, forcing the exchequer into taking up expensive loans to cover the resultant budget deficit.

While the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has made good progress in catching local tax evaders, cross-border evaders have proven a more difficult nut to crack, given the need for cooperation from external jurisdictions to make this happen.

This is why Kenya’s decision to join the League of countries committed to sharing taxpayer information is a potential game-changing move.

It will help address the leakages and also stem the flow of dirty cash through its jurisdiction. The enhanced visibility will also make it easier to catch corrupt Kenyans who stash their ill-gotten wealth in foreign bank accounts.

In the long run, it will raise revenue performance, easing the debt repayment pressure, and freeing up money that can be spent on development projects.

Fighting dirty cash flows will also enhance Nairobi’s standing as a financial centre of repute, helping attract good foreign capital that will create jobs locally and help stabilise the shilling.