Editorials Show commitment to responsible borrowing

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has once again sought to allay fears that the country might follow the likes of Zambia and Ghana in defaulting on its debt repayments.

Dr Njoroge, speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Washington, was quoted by Reuters as saying the country had no worries over possible default due to financial inflows of at least Sh160 billion expected between April and May.

Kenya is also in talks for new funding from the IMF to support falling foreign exchange reserves.

Perhaps what the debt markets would love to hear more from Kenyan officials are similar assurances that the new administration of President William Ruto is committed to responsible borrowing.

The President has alluded to his wish for a strict debt management discipline, saying recently, for example, that his administration won’t borrow to pay salaries.

Like a number of administration officials, he has blamed the country’s current economic turmoil on the reckless borrowing habits of his predecessor.

But there are those who will, understandably, still want to see the government demonstrate its commitment to debt management discipline to believe it.

Questions are already being raised, for instance, about the wisdom in the government’s decision to resume taking loans for infrastructure at a time the ordinary Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living.